thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

