Altabancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

