FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

