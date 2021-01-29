Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

