FY2020 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Benefitfocus in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

