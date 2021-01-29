Landstar System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

