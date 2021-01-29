Jefferies Financial Group Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $40.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALX. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

CALX opened at $32.54 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $941,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

