stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,674.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and $79,674.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,419.36 or 0.03762672 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00116189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00239357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059443 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.02 or 0.82606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

