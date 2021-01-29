Validity (VAL) Price Hits $0.71

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $96,882.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00116189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00239357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059443 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.02 or 0.82606712 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,223,242 coins and its circulating supply is 4,205,042 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

