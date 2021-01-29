SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Cap of $9,932.86 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9,932.86 and approximately $54.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

