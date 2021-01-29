Nord Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1.50 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00012341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00116189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00239357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059443 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.02 or 0.82606712 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,912 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

