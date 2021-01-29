Dollars (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,376.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Dollars has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $5,376.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00116189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00239357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059443 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.02 or 0.82606712 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,983,925 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.