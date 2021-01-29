BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

