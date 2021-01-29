BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
