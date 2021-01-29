Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79,449.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 625.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

