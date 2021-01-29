Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

