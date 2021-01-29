ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 62.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 67.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

