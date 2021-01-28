Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.31

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

