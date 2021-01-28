Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 457.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.