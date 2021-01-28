Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 347.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 234,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 231,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 748.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.