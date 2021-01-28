Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

