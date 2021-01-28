Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

