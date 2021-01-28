Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

CRSP stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.