Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asure Software by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASUR opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

