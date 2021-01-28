Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.83 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

