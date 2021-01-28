Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 27,300 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

