Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 16,979 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,727,000 after purchasing an additional 374,518 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

