Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $190,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 149,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 48.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

