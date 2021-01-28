Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

