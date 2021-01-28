Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,534 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

