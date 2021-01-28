Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 7,576 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 370,034 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

