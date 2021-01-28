Phoneum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $696.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $92,145.16 and approximately $696.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

