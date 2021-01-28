Guider (GDR) Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Guider has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $10,560.92 and approximately $56.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

