Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 186,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $2,525,882.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock worth $50,830,007. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.19 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

