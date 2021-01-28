iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $161.16 on Thursday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

