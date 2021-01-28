Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $74.27 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

