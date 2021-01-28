Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $32.27

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

