Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Saia by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $203.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.