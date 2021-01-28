Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,419 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

