Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.