Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 711 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $731.70 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.