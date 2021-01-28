Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,466 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

