Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

GE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

