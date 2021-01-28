Strs Ohio Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

