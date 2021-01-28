Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.