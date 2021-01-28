Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

