Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 4,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

