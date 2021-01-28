Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

