Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

