Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

