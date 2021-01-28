Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

